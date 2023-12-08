Harris rushed 12 times for 29 yards and secured all three targets for 19 yards in the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Harris was unsurprisingly stymied on the ground by an elite Patriots run defense, and he wasn't able to much to complement his production with his work through the air. The third-year back did outpace backfield mate Jaylen Warren by five carries, although the latter drew two more targets. It was a forgettable night for both backs, so Harris' role should remain robust in a more palatable Week 15 road matchup against the Colts on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16.