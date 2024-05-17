Harris' trainer said Friday the running back has dropped to around 235 pounds this offseason after playing at 242 during the 2023 season, and that he's increasingly motivated after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Harris is heading into the final season of his rookie deal with Pittsburgh, so there's no doubt about his motivation to log a productive year and earn sizeable payday for 2025. Playing at a lower weight could help Harris' efficiency metrics, and there's also some reason to be optimistic that he now finds himself in a better scenario than 2023, when he set new career-high marks with eight rushing touchdowns and 4.1 YPC. Rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu should represent an upgrade to the O-line, and while there are question marks surrounding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both have the potential to command a more effective offense than Kenny Pickett did. Harris is capable of handling 20-plus touches but also dependent on volume to produce, making the emergence of Jaylen Warren the biggest threat to his fantasy prospects.