Harris rushed the ball 26 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-10 win over the Ravens. He added five catches on five targets for 21 yards.

Harris was called upon to carry a particularly heavy workload in rainy conditions, and he's now combined to record 53 rushing attempts across his last two games. He's topped 100 rushing yards in each, with Saturday's performance keyed by three gains of at least 10 yards and two additional gains of nine yards. Harris also opened up the scoring for the Steelers with a six-yard rush up the middle and into the end zone early in the first quarter. That marked his eighth touchdown of the season and fourth in his last three games. With the performance, Harris also topped 1,000 rushing yards, a feat which he has now accomplished in each of his three seasons.