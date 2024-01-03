Harris (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Harris was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, but Wednesday's absence is most likely a case of load management for the running back ahead of Saturday's pivotal game against the Ravens. He's frequently sat out practice in recent weeks but has yet to miss a game this season and is coming off his best rushing performance of the campaign -- a 122-yards, two-touchdown effort in a Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
