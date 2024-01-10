Harris (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris has been managing a knee issue since Week 14 and has been an injury report regular since then. However, the running back didn't miss any games this season and his listed 'DNP' on Wednesday is presumably a continuation of the recent trend to manage his practice workload. In the Steelers' Week 18 win over the Ravens, Harris paced the team's backfield by carrying 26 times for 112 yards and a TD, while adding five catches on as many targets for 21 yards. At this stage, there's nothing to suggest that his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Bills is in any danger.