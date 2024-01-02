Harris (knee) is listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris now has been impacted by a knee injury for five consecutive weeks, but he's still been able to suit up for each of the Steelers' past four games on his way to 73 touches for 281 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs. Meanwhile, fellow RB Jaylen Warren has managed 260 total yards and one score on the ground on 56 touches during that same span. Assuming Harris gets through the week unscathed and is able to play Saturday in Baltimore, a similar breakdown of reps between him and Warren likely will follow.