Harris rushed 12 times for 37 yards and brought in two of three targets for 15 yards in the Steelers' 31-17 wild-card loss to the Bills on Monday afternoon.

Harris got his fair share of work despite the game script turning against the ground game fairly early. The third-year pro's quiet finish was in stark contrast to the last three games of the regular season in particular, a span in which he recorded 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground while adding a 5-21-0 line through the air. Looking ahead to 2024, Harris is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract after three straight 1,000-yard seasons to open his career, and a decision on picking up his fifth-year option therefore looms this spring.