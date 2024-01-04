Harris (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris has been a regular on Pittsburgh injury reports since the beginning of December due to the knee issue, but he hasn't missed a game and will continue his streak of appearances Saturday in the regular-season finale. After practicing fully Thursday, Harris looks poised to enter the weekend without any restrictions. He's coming off his best rushing performance of the season in the Steelers' Week 17 win over the Seahawks this past Sunday, when he carried 27 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He appears to have fully ceded passing-down work to backup Jaylen Warren, however, as Harris has gone three consecutive games without a target.