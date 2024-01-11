Harris (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris, who has been managing a knee issue of late, didn't practice Wednesday, but the running back's return to a full session a day later indicates that his initial absence was maintenance-related and paves the way for him to lead the Steelers' backfield Sunday on the road against Buffalo in potentially inclement conditions. In that context, Harris could be busy in his team's playoff opener, on the heels of carrying 26 times for 112 yards and a touchdown, while adding five catches on as many targets for 21 yards on Pittsburgh's Week 18 win over the Ravens.