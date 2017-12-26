Nix had one carry for a one-yard touchdown in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.

Le'Veon Bell's fantasy owners had to be sick to their stomach watching Nix, who had played 39 games over three years without a rushing attempt, power his way to a one-yard score. For those still playing in Week 17, don't expect to see that happen again.

