Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Scores TD on first NFL carry
Nix had one carry for a one-yard touchdown in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
Le'Veon Bell's fantasy owners had to be sick to their stomach watching Nix, who had played 39 games over three years without a rushing attempt, power his way to a one-yard score. For those still playing in Week 17, don't expect to see that happen again.
More News
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Scores first career TD•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: First catch of season in win•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Fully practices Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Not ready for regular season debut•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: Sidelined for Week 4•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...