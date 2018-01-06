Spence, who recorded six tackles (two solo) in the regular season finale win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 19 tackles (12 solo), including one sack in four games.

After leaving Pittsburgh to play for Tennessee last season, Spence was resigned after Ryan Shazier (spine) was lost for the final four games. He did an admirable job down the stretch and, although he is an unrestricted free agent, could return in 2018 depending on Shazier's recovery.