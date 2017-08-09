Play

Spence is listed as the fourth-team "WILL" linebacker in the Colts' initial depth chart of the preseason, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Spence signed a one-year free agent contract in the spring and was seen as a potential starter. However, he could be cut this summer since he has just $750,000 guaranteed in his $2.468 million contract.

More News
