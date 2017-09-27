Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Practices fully Wednesday
Tuitt (biceps) was able to practice fully Wednesday, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Tuitt has been sidelined for the Steelers' past two games with a biceps injury, but his full participation in the team's first practice of the week suggests that he could be trending toward suiting up in Week 4. If active for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Tuitt would likely take back his starting role, pushing Tyson Alualu back to the bench.
