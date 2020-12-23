Tuitt (back) did not practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The Steelers are facing a short week of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, so it's possible that load management is playing a role in Tuitt's absence. The starting defensive end will have two more chances to resume practicing before the Steelers assign him a Week 16 injury designation.
