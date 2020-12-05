Tuitt (undisclosed) has officially been activated off the Steelers' reserve/COVID-19 list, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
It remains unclear if Tuitt actually tested positive for the illness or simply had close contact with somebody who has. Barring any setbacks, he is now on track to resume his usual role at defensive end in Monday's matchup with the Washington Football Team.
