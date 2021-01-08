Nelson (knee) returned to full participation in practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Having improved from limited involvement during Wednesday's practice session, the 27-year-old cornerback is seemingly in the clear for his 16th appearance of the season Sunday night versus Cleveland. Nelson has recorded two interceptions and nine pass breakups for the Steelers this season. However, the seven touchdown passes he's surrendered in coverage are more than the five combined TDs he allowed between 2018 and 2019 over 189 targets.