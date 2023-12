Nelson (foot/hand/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Nelson failed to log any practice reps this week, putting his status for Week 17 in doubt. The veteran cornerback has yet to miss a game this season and has started 14 of 15 contests, logging four interceptions, second-most on the team behind Derek Stingley. If Nelson misses, it would be a boost to DeAndre Hopkins' matchup.