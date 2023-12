Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Despite being held out of practice all week with a plethora of injuries, the veteran cornerback is suiting up in Week 17. Nelson has been an integral part of the Texans' secondary thus far, appearing in 15 games and recording 59 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and four interceptions.