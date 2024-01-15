Nelson had five tackles, three passes defensed and an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff win over Cleveland.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Browns were driving to pull closer on their first possession of the third quarter, but Nelson's pick-six extended Houston's lead to three scores. He was aided greatly by defensive end Derek Barnett, who impacted Joe Flacco's throw. The interception was Nelson's fifth of the year and first in the postseason.