Nelson (concussion) recorded 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed and four interceptions over 17 games in 2023.

Nelson had a contentious offseason with the front office, held out of OTAs, eventually signed a reworked deal, and was named a team captain. The cornerback then played through several nagging injuries to complete a full 17-game season and had a pick-six in the postseason win over the Browns. He earned a reputation as a leader and one of the hardest workers on defense. Nelson, who turned 31 in January, enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will want to be paid. It's unlikely Houston general manager Nick Caserio will want to pay what Nelson feels he deserves.