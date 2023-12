Watt (concussion) was cleared by an independent neurologist Wednesday, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Watt was able to log a full practice Wednesday and has now exited the league's concussion protocols. He's set to play Saturday against the Colts, barring any setback. Watt has 14 sacks this season, which is second in the NFL behind Khalil Mack, who has 15 QB take downs.