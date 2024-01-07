Watt has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee after undergoing an MRI on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport previously relayed that Watt was feared to have suffered a Grade 3 sprain during Saturday's 17-10 win over the Ravens, but the star edge rusher's older brother -- former NFL standout J.J. Watt -- relayed via social media that the younger Watt is dealing with a Grade 2 sprain. While a Grade 2 sprain would require a shorter healing period than a Grade 3 sprain, Watt is still likely facing a multi-week recovery, which could result in him being unavailable for the wild-card round of the playoffs if the Steelers are able to secure a postseason spot based on how Week 18 games play out. Watt finished the regular season with 68 tackles, 19 sacks, eight pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception in 17 games, giving him a strong case for a second NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor of his career.