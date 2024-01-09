Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Watt (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game in Buffalo, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomlin's announcement doesn't come as a major surprise after Watt was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee -- an injury that often entails a multi-week recovery -- after exiting this past Saturday's 17-10 win over the Ravens. The star edge rusher could have an outside shot of making it back for a divisional-round matchup with the top-seeded Ravens on Jan. 20 or 21 if the Steelers are able to upset the Bills this weekend.