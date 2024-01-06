Watt won't return to Saturday's game at Baltimore due to a left knee injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Watt was on the receiving end of friendly fire in the third quarter as Steelers defensive lineman Montravius Adams collided with the former's knee. After remaining on the turf for multiple minutes and also spending time in the sideline tent, Watt slowly made his way to the locker room with Pittsburgh trainers before the team ruled him out. Prior to his exit, he racked up two sacks to push him to 19 on the campaign, marking the second time he's reached that threshold in his career.