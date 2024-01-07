Watt is believed to have suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain after exiting Saturday's 17-10 win in Baltimore with a left knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt departed in the third quarter after banging knees with Steelers defensive lineman Montravius Adams. He was able to make his way to the locker room slowly under his own power, but the team still ruled out Watt not long after that point. After notching two sacks Saturday, Watt will finish with 19 on the season to go along with 68 tackles, eight pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception over 17 games. Watt is scheduled to undergo further testing to confirm the Grade 3 sprain, but injuries of this sort often entail multi-week recoveries, making it unlikely that he'll be available for the wild-card round of the playoffs if Pittsburgh is able to secure a playoff berth based on how other Week 18 results shake out.