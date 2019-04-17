Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Signs tender
Grimble signed his original round tender with the Steelers on Tuesday.
This will keep Grimble under Steelers' control for another season. He was used mainly in a blocking and special-teams role, as Grimble caught just six passes for 86 yards and zero touchdowns through 16 games. Grimble could see more action in 2019, however, since Jesse James signed with Detroit and only Vance McDonald remains above him on the depth chart.
