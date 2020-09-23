site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Xavier Grimble: Dealing with injury
The Ravens placed Grimble (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's unclear what Grimble is dealing with, but the Ravens signed Sean Culkin to the practice squad to fill Grimble's spot.
