Grimble signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.

Grimble had a workout with the Colts in mid-November but never actually ended up signing with the team, but he'll now be with Indianapolis for the beginning of offseason work. The 27-year-old caught 23 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in 47 games with the Steelers before being released off injured reserve in October.

