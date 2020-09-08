site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Xavier Grimble: Cut from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Colts cut Grimble from the practice squad Tuesday.
Grimble spent the offseason in Indianapolis, and he was initially linked to the practice squad following the conclusion of roster cuts. He'll be replaced by fellow tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.
