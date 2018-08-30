Texans' Ben Heeney: Clears waivers, hits IR
Heeney (ankle) has cleared waivers and was reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.
Heeney's ankle issue will keep him out of uniform for the rest of the 2018 campaign after undergoing ankle surgery Wednesday, barring an injury settlement with the Texans. He should be available to compete for a roster spot again in 2018.
