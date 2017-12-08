Thompson is expected to serve as the Texans' No. 3 wide receiver in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson moved up a spot on the depth chart earlier this week when Bruce Ellington (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, and at least for Week 14, he'll climb up another peg with Miller still in the concussion protocol. While the Texans dealt with numerous injuries at wideout in last week's loss to the Titans, Thompson saw a season-high 50 snaps, but that only translated to one catch for 11 yards on two targets. Thompson could see similarly generous playing time Sunday, but it's unlikely he'll rank as a primary read in the passing game for quarterback Tom Savage.