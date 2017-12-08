Texans' Chris Thompson: Likely to fill No. 3 wideout role Sunday
Thompson is expected to serve as the Texans' No. 3 wide receiver in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson moved up a spot on the depth chart earlier this week when Bruce Ellington (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, and at least for Week 14, he'll climb up another peg with Miller still in the concussion protocol. While the Texans dealt with numerous injuries at wideout in last week's loss to the Titans, Thompson saw a season-high 50 snaps, but that only translated to one catch for 11 yards on two targets. Thompson could see similarly generous playing time Sunday, but it's unlikely he'll rank as a primary read in the passing game for quarterback Tom Savage.
More News
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Puts in full practice•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Has season-high snap count•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Leaves game with knee ailment•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.