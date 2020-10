With Jordan Akins (concussion) unable to practice Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Fells becomes the lead tight end in preparations for Week 5 against the Jaguars.

Akins is also dealing with an ankle injury as the Texans prepare for their home matchup against division rival Jacksonville. After Akins was removed from last week's loss to the Vikings, Fells stepped in as the lead tight end and caught two passes for 21 yards while playing a season-high 52 snaps (80 percent).