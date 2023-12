King will become the Texans' primary nickel back beginning Sunday against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

King returned to Houston on Nov. 20 after being let go by the Steelers. The Iowa product will now step into a significant role with the departure of Shaquill Griffin, who was waived Wednesday. King started 25 of 33 games for the Texans between 2021 and 2022 and recorded 182 tackles, 14 passes defended and five interceptions.