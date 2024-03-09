King and the Texans agreed on a one-year, $1.8 million contract Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

King signed with Houston in November after being cut by the Steelers a month earlier, appearing in their final seven games of the regular season as well as both of their postseason matchups. The defensive back racked up a total of 64 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while also deflecting two passes in those nine games. King also operated as a return-specialist for the Texans, compiling 109 yards on punt returns and another 23 yards on kick returns. He can earn up to $2.2 million in his new deal with Houston and he'll look to carve out a consistent role with the ascending Texans.