King racked up 11 tackles (six solo) and one sack in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over Tennessee.

King tallied his first sack of the year Sunday while also setting a new season-best mark in terms of tackles. The veteran has logged double-digit tackles in two of three games since becoming Houston's top nickelback, though Week 14 versus the Jets he logged just one tackle. Still, coming off a performance in which he handled a season-high 97 percent of defensive snaps, King is worth fantasy consideration in IDP formats heading into a Week 16 contest against the Browns.