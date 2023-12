King recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 22-17 win versus the Broncos.

King also logged seven punt return yards in Week 13. Sunday's was the first game of the season in which he played more than one defensive snap (41), and he made an emphatic case to keep his new expanded role, leading Houston in tackles. He's projected to serve as the Texans' primary nickelback for the home stretch of the year.