King recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one interception during Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Jaguars.

King logged his second pick of the season when he made a diving interception on an underthrown pass from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. This was also the sixth-year cornerback's first pass defended since Week 5, though he's still tied with safety Jalen Pitre for the Texans' most passes defended this season with eight. King should continue to serve as one of the team's top cornerbacks alongside Steven Nelson in Week 18 against Tennessee.