Texans' Dres Anderson: In line for more targets Saturday
Anderson will get more opportunities during Texans' game against the Patriots in preseason Week 2 on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Injuries to Houston's top three wideouts grant an opportunity to Anderson as well as several other lesser-known receivers in camp. Anderson, a 2014 undrafted free agent out of the University of Utah and son of former NFLer Flipper Anderson, is entering his third season in and around the NFL but has yet to play in a regular-season game. He led the wideouts in preseason Week 1 with eight targets, four catches and 80 yards against the Panthers.
