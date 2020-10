Johnson had four carries for nine yards and caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Titans.

In what turned out to be a wide-open passing affair, playing to Johnson's strengths as a pass-catching back, he had a minor role. The one bright note being a red-zone target, but it was the third time in four starts that Johnson's had fewer than 20 combined yards. He's playing 29.6 percent of snaps, but he's eighth on team with eight targets over four games.