Johnson worked with the wide receivers in practice Thursday to improve his route running and footwork, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Johnson's on the roster bubble in Buffalo, but if he makes it, it will be due to his pass-catching ability. He and rookie second-round pick James Cook were both used with the wide receivers Thursday to flesh out their receiving skills while Devin Singletary and Zack Moss worked with the running backs as usual.