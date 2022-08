The Bills signed Johnson to their practice squad Wednesday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Johnson faced an uphill battle to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but he returns to the organization to serve as emergency depth on the practice squad. The 28-year-old running back has been a productive running back in every season of his seven-year career, but barring injury, he likely won't be fantasy relevant to start the 2022 campaign.