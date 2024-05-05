Johnson announced his retirement Sunday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson's announcement came via a post he composed on social media. The University of Miami alum was drafted by Cleveland in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played eight seasons in the league, totaling 532 carries for 2,265 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 311 receptions for 2,870 yards and 12 scores over 97 games. Johnson spent most of his time in the NFL with the Browns, and he also played for Houston, Miami and Buffalo. In his final NFL campaign, the running back got into just one game with the Bills, accumulating 157 kick-return yards and four rushing yards with the Bills in 2022.