Johnson reverted to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 10 loss to Minnesota and logged five snaps on offense, finishing with two carries for four yards. While he trailed Devin Singletary (54), James Cook (13) and Nyheim HInes (six) among running-back snaps, Johnson was very active on special teams, churning out 157 yards on seven kick returns. Buffalo has plenty of healthy ball carriers at its disposal, so Johnson's path back to the active roster is likely through his ability as a return man.