Murray and the Texans finalized a one-year contract Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Murray appeared in six games with the Texans in 2023 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 6 versus the Saints, compiling 13 tackles and a forced fumble in those contests. The safety has spent the last four campaigns with Houston, and he'll now be back for a fifth in 2024, competing with the likes of DeAndre Houston-Carson and others for a top reserve spot in the Texans' secondary.