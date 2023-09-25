Murray recorded five tackles and forced a fumble in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.

Murray, who was limited to nine plays due to a concussion last week, bounced back quickly and played 69 of 73 plays (95 percent). His forced fumble late in the second quarter was recovered by linebacker Blake Cashman and set up a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal as time expired in the first half. Houston's offense was opportunistic, turning a Jacksonville missed field-goal attempt, a blocked field-goal attempt, an interception and a fumble into 24 points.