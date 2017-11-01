Texans' Jelani Jenkins: Practices in full
Jenkins (hand) was a full practice participant Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Colts.
Jenkins is set to make both his season and Texans debut Sunday. The 25-year-old played the last four seasons in Miami, providing a 110-tackle season in 2014. He's on the Texans' depth chart as a reserve linebacker, but their linebacker corps is littered with injury, meaning Jenkins could be utilized defensively earlier than expected.
