Ward (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns.

Ward left in the first half after sustaining a quadriceps injury and had one tackle before his exit. It's the second week in a row that Ward has been taken out of a game after leaving last week's contest with a concussion. DeAndre Houston-Carson will fill in at strong safety alongside free safety Jalen Pitre for the rest of Sunday's game.