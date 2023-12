Ward (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward suffered the quadriceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Browns and he'll now be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season with a shot at returning if Houston advances deep into the postseason. In his place, Adrian Amos or DeAndre Houston-Carson will take over at starting strong safety, beginning in Week 17 against the Titans.