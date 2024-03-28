Ward (quadriceps) recorded 50 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble over 10 games in 2023.

Ward, a team captain, was beset by injuries all season long. He missed time due to hip, hamstring and shoulder injuries before a quadriceps ended his season in December. In between the setbacks, Ward played well, and his one interception was an end-zone pick that sealed a win over Denver. Houston went 6-4 in games he played and could use his stabilizing presence on the back end. Ward turns 33 in July and will be entering his 11th season.