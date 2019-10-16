Warring (concussion) wasn't participating at practice Wednesday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Warring is now eligible to resume practicing for a potential return off injured reserve but he has yet to retake the field. It's unclear if the 22-year-old has cleared the concussion protocol since landing on IR prior to Week 1.

